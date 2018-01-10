Meghan Markle finally deletes her Instagram account - here are some of the best pictures giving rare insight into her life

The former 'Suits' star has de-activated her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, 33, on May 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Meghan had nearly 800,000 likes on her Facebook page, while her Instagram account was followed by three million people and featured more than 2,000 of her pictures. The 36-year-old retired actress had posted photos of her 'Suits' co-stars and also liked to upload snaps of her rescue dogs, Guy and Bogart.

Meghan Markle/Instagram

Meghan will also no longer be tweeting on her Twitter account which will no doubt come as a disappointment to the 475,000 followers she had on the social networking site. She had posted 5,000 tweets during her time on Twitter but hadn't used the account since Prince Charles announced in November 2017 that she and his son Harry are to marry this year.

Meghan previously ran a lifestyle blog, The Tig, but closed the site in April last year, and thanked her readers in a heartfelt post. She wrote: "To all my Tig friends

Meghan Markle/Instagram

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.

"You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and being "the change you wish to see in the world."

"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.

"Thank you for everything. Xx (sic)" Check out our gallery below for her best pictures:

Online Editors