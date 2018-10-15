Meghan Markle expecting first child with Prince Harry

Kensington Palace has announced that Meghan Markle is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry.

The newly-wed couple arrived in Sydney on Monday ahead of a 16-day tour which will take in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

The Duchess of Sussex arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Harry and Meghan were wed at Windsor Castle in May and the news was announced on the eve of their first tour outside the UK and Ireland.

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is "very happy about this lovely news" and "looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild".

Press Association