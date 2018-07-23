Meghan Markle is reportedly "so upset" at her father Thomas for his continuous interviews lambasting the British royal family.

Meghan Markle 'doesn’t know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her'

Britain's Duchess of Sussex hasn't been in contact with her father since he pulled out walking her up the aisle on May 19 at Windsor Castle, citing health issues and in recent months, he has given a number of interviews claiming he no longer has a working phone number for her.

Most recently, he said she looks "terrified" in pictures and that he will continue to speak out until the palace "unfreezes" him.

And the former Suits star is reportedly finding it difficult not to be able to comment on her ongoing family drama and having to put on a brave face in public.

"She’s essentially not able to prevent these kind of stories. Now, everything has to go through official Palace," a source told Us Weekly.

"She doesn’t have her own publicist, she can’t make any comments on Twitter and she can’t reach out to him to tell him to stop speaking to the press. Her father’s comments have an effect on everything."

She's also said to be concerned that if she does reach out, her father will repeat details of their private conversations - as he did with her husband Prince Harry - to the media.

"Meghan is so upset over Thomas. She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her," the insider added.

Separately, it was reported that Meghan and Harry are "frustrated" with her father.

"If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to En­g­land - I want to see my daughter. I'm thinking about it. I don't care whether she is p***** off at me or not. I'm not going to wave flags and make a fool of my­self," he told The Sun earlier this month.

"I'd find a hotel room and try to reach them."

It was believed that the newlyweds were planning a private trip to visit him in Mexico, but that plan has now been put on ice.

