Friday 19 October 2018

Meghan Markle displays tiny baby bump in action packed day with Prince Harry in Australia

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talk to members of OneWave, an awareness group for mental health and wellbeing at South Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia
The late Princess Diana said it best when she said that "the whole world is watching my stomach".

Celebrity pregnancies are something of an anomaly: you would never overanalyse or scrutinse a 'normal' pregnant woman's wardrobe, hair, makeup or behaviour, but some fame means there's an additional layer of expectation while you're expecting.

While Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry have announced they're expecting their first child together one day before they were due to pick up their duties on a 16-day Australia tour, the former actress has, across the board, consistently delivered in her second trimester wardrobe and there's even a hint of a small baby bump much to the joy of royal watchers.

As she hit Bondi Beach with her husband on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a loose-fitting striped maxi dress - one of the preferred weapons in pregnant women's wardrobe arsenal - by Martin Grant, a pair of espadrille wedges by CASTAÑER, as they both accessorised with leis gifted to them by a local surfing community.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talk to OneWave members, a local surfing community group raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing on Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018
The couple, both passionate about mental health, particularly among youths, met with OneWave members, a community group raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing in Sydney.

Earlier, the expectant mother chose a navy Roksanda Illincic midi dress, which also accentuated changing shape, and a pair of nude Stuart Weitzman pumps. Being royal doesn't make you exempt from jetlag and Meghan has been turning to early morning yoga to get her head in the game for a day of engagements with another hemisphere time difference.

She told well-wisher Charlotte Waverley bout her sleepless nights, and how her pregnancy feels like "having jet lag".

Charlotte, who is also pregnant, told the Daily Mail: "Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4.30am this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to talk to OneWave members, a local surfing community group raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing on Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia
"It's a bit of a double whammy for her, she said, as she has both the baby and the jet lag to content with. We both talked about how you feel jet lagged even though you have not travelled anywhere. Even in her jet lag she got up to do yoga this morning at 4.30.

"Physical activity like yoga and surfing is so good for healing your mind."

Similarly, Nio Poniatowski, told how Meghan loves to take part in the physical, mental, and spiritual practice because it keeps her "grounded".

She said: "Meghan said it was her 'leveller', it's what keeps her grounded, like surfing does for us. She said it was her escape."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception at Government House on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia
The royal couple have had a jam-packed few days in Sydney and Melbourne and will later visit New Zealand and Tonga.

