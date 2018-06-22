Meghan Markle 'devastated' and 'blindsided' by her father's tv interview

The 73-year-old retired lighting director has been the cause of significant stress in Britain's new Duchess of Sussex's life in recent months after he admitted to staging paparazzi pictures in an attempt to repair his public image in the run-up to his daughter's wedding. Days before he was due to fly to the UK to begin preparations for the wedding, he underwent heart surgery and instead Prince Charles walked Meghan up the aisle.

"She is trying so hard to fit in and adapt to this very new way of life and she was once again blindsided by a father who supposedly cares about her and doesn’t want to embarrass her," a source told Yahoo News. "Given the media circus surrounding her father’s actions before the wedding, Meghan had hoped he would have learned his lesson. She is devastated over this."

Thomas Markle spoke on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ about his daughter Meghan marrying Prince Harry. Picture: Reuters

It's reported the former actress is struggling to cope with the intensity of royal life and Harry famously said in their engagement interview last year that he did his best to warn her about the intrusion to her and her family's lives but the insider added it was "impossible" to fully grasp until now. In the controversial sit-down, Markle Sr told GMB host Piers Morgan that he cried at seeing his daughter walk up the aisle at St George's Chapel last month and said his daughter has always wanted children.

"She’s wanted children for a long time and when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there’s got to be a child in the making, somewhere soon," he said. "As long as they’re happy and they have a great life and have some beautiful children and do good things in the world, I can’t ask for more."

Thomas Markle spoke on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ about his daughter Meghan marrying Prince Harry, top. Picture: Getty

It was reported that Meghan and Harry were planning on visiting him in Mexico later this year, but Thomas has said he is looking forward to coming to London and hopes to meet members of the British royal family. "I look forward to coming to London to meet them soon. I'd love to. I'm on the mend and feeling much better and doctors are making me lose weight and take better care of myself. I'll be ready to go," he said.

"It's going to have to work out for them and me as well. I know they are very busy - I'd really like to see them go away from everyone and have a honeymoon. They really do deserve to do that."

"I would love to meet the queen. I have had respect for that woman since I was a child. She is one of the most incredible women in the world and I would love to meet her."

The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth attend the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Runcorn, Cheshire, yesterday. Photo: Jim Clarke/Pool via Reuters

