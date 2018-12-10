Meghan Markle cradles baby bump in chic asymmetric gown for surprise appearance at British Fashion Awards

Meghan Markle made her most daring maternity fashion moment yet at the British Fashion Awards in London.

Meghan Markle made her most daring maternity fashion moment yet at the British Fashion Awards in London.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex was a surprise guest at the most exclusive night in the UK's fashion industry, honouring some of the biggest names from around the world. The 37-year-old, expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, appeared on stage to celebrate Clare Waight Keller, the creative director of Givenchy who designed her wedding dress, and has become her preferred designer in recent months.

"It is such an honor to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the UK," she told the shocked audience.

Keller was similarly full of praise for the new royal, saying: “I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honor.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images)

"I can’t thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment."

All eyes were on her growing baby bump, which she proudly cradled, in a bespoke black asymmetric gown, fittingly by Givenchy. Markle has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks as she

The awards honoured the creme de la creme of designers, models and rising stars in the industry, including campaigner and British Vogue contributor editor Sinead Burke, from Dublin.

Victoria and David Beckham led the A-list guestlist, alongside supermodels Kate Moss, Doutzen Kroes, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Winnie Harlow. Actresses Penelope Cruz, Uma Thurman and Liv Tyler were also among the crowd.

Irish writer Sinead Burke poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018

