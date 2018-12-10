Style Celebrity News

Monday 10 December 2018

Meghan Markle cradles baby bump in chic asymmetric gown for surprise appearance at British Fashion Awards

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Rosamund Pike on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Rosamund Pike on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images)
US model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018.
Irish writer Sinead Burke poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
Canadian model Winnie Harlow poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
English model Georgia May Jagger poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
British-US model Arizona Muse poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
Czech model Eva Herzigova poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
Dutch model Doutzen Kroes poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
US model Martha Hunt poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
Danish model Josephine Skriver-Karlsen poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
French model Cindy Bruna poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
English actress Carey Mulligan poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Meghan Markle made her most daring maternity fashion moment yet at the British Fashion Awards in London.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex was a surprise guest at the most exclusive night in the UK's fashion industry, honouring some of the biggest names from around the world. The 37-year-old, expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, appeared on stage to celebrate Clare Waight Keller, the creative director of Givenchy who designed her wedding dress, and has become her preferred designer in recent months.

"It is such an honor to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the UK," she told the shocked audience.

Keller was similarly full of praise for the new royal, saying: “I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honor.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images)

"I can’t thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment."

All eyes were on her growing baby bump, which she proudly cradled, in a bespoke black asymmetric gown, fittingly by Givenchy. Markle has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks as she

The awards honoured the creme de la creme of designers, models and rising stars in the industry, including campaigner and British Vogue contributor editor Sinead Burke, from Dublin.

Victoria and David Beckham led the A-list guestlist, alongside supermodels Kate Moss, Doutzen Kroes, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Winnie Harlow. Actresses Penelope Cruz, Uma Thurman and Liv Tyler were also among the crowd.

Irish writer Sinead Burke poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018
Irish writer Sinead Burke poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section