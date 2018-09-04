Meghan Markle confirms new signature style with elegant black €1,650 trouser suit and low loose bun

Britain's Duchess of Sussex is officially back in the swing of her royal duties as she appeared alongside her husband Prince Harry at an event honouring inspirational children battling to lead normal lives despite having serious illnesses. The 37-year-old opted for a black trouser suit by Altazurra, patent heels and a Stella McCartney Falabella clutch for the occasion, choosing a hairdo reminiscent of her wedding hair - the low bun with loose strands framing her face. Under her €1,650 suit was a raw silk camisole by Deitas and she accessorised with a pair of a pearl earrings gifted to her by grandmother-in-law Queen Eilzabeth.

The couple, who made their first joint appearance together last week after a month off, arrived via limousine to shake hands with sick children, caregivers and other medical staff who were being recognised for their contributions at the WellChild charity event at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel.

Also among those in attendance was former England rugby coach Sir Clive Woodward, and presenters Gaby Roslin and Matt Allwright who also hosted the night.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 4, 2018 in London, England. The Duke of Susssex has been patron of WellChild since 2007. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Markle is fresh from a brief trip to Toronto to visit her close friend Jessica Mulroney, shunning five star accommodation in favour of residing with her and her tv presenter husband Ben and their three children - Isabel, Brian and John - all of whom appeared in 'Auntie Meg's' May wedding.

Harry has been patron of WellChild - the national charity for seriously ill children and their families - since 2007 and regularly attends the annual awards ceremony.

Winners this year include seven-year-old Matilda Booth, from Sowerby Bridge in West Yorkshire, who has spina bifida, is paralysed from the chest down and has had more more than 40 operations.

She has been praised for her "great zest for life" and her "courage, strength and determination".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet four-year-old Mckenzie Brackley during the annual WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London

