Meghan Markle changes into bespoke Stella McCartney gown as she and Prince Harry drive off to VIP reception in Jaguar
Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drove off into the sunset for a VIP celebration at Frogmore House.
The bride changed from her dramatic Givenchy gown into a sleeveless high collar dress alongside her husband, clad in a black tuxedo, as they climbed into a Jaguar as they left the grounds of Windsor Castle.
All eyes were on Meghan's bespoke Stella McCartney gown and Aquazurra heels.
Prince Charles is throwing a bash for 200 people, selected from the 600 invited guests at today's wedding ceremony, including their closest friends and family.
It's reported there will be a festival theme at tonight's party, at which Irish hotelier John Fitzpatrick will mingle with A-listers like Oprah, the Clooneys and the Beckhams.
