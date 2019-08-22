Meghan Markle breaks social media silence during 'surprise' appearance at fashion shoot

Meghan Markle has posted an Instagram video of her latest collaboration with a charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the work force.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex is a patron of Smart Works, which provides interview coaching and career advice to women to help them regain their confidence.

It also draws on its library of clothes to provide an outfit to help them land a job, and a second outfit to tide them over until their first pay check once they are back in the workforce.

In the September issue of British Vogue, which the duchess co-edited, Meghan revealed Smart Works has been working with a number of brands to create the perfect capsule wardrobe.

Meghan Markle surprised models on a shoot for her Smart Works clothing range

In a video posted on the SussexRoyal page - the account she shares with Prince Harry - the duchess revealed a compilation of clips of a photo shoot of the new collection.

Meghan can be seen in skinny jeans and oversized blue shirt greeting the women involved, chatting to the photographer and admiring the final shots and clapping her hands in excitement.

Smart Works - which is based in St Charles Hospital, west London - captioned the footage: "A sneak peak at the new @SmartWorkCharity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch.

"An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the workforce with the key work wear essentials they need. Coming soon..."

In an article for Vogue, Meghan described the charity's ethos as "not a hand-me-down, but rather a hand being held".

She added: "This is not a fairy tale. In fact, if it's a cultural reference you're after, forget Cinderella - this is the story of Wonder Woman, ready to take on the world in her metaphorical and literal cape."

Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw and US designer Misha Nonoo all collaborated on the project.

Ms Nonoo is a personal friend of the duchess and is reportedly the one who first set Meghan up on a blind date with Harry.

PA Media