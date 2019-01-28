Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will 'shun hiring a nanny' in favour of granny Doria

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will shun royal tradition of hiring a nanny in another protocol-breaking move by the newlyweds.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will shun royal tradition of hiring a nanny in another protocol-breaking move by the newlyweds.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child this spring and are continuing to blaze their own trail independent of royal traditions as they prepare to expand their family. While nannies have long been part of the inner circle for royals, they are preferring to rely on Meghan's mother Doria Ragland to double up as grandmother and babysitter.

Although Doria's primary residence is in Los Angeles, her daughter purchased her an apartment in London last year and is believed to spend a significant amount of time between the US and UK and perhaps most importantly and enjoys a relatively low profile.

According to a new report, the Sussexes are overseeing drastic renovations to their future home - Frogmore House in Windsor - which will feature a gender neutral nursery and a spare room specifically for Doria's visits, according to Vanity Fair.

‘Embraced’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with her mother, Doria Ragland, (left) at the launch of the cookbook. Photo: PA

"They do not plan to hire a nanny or nurse initially, and will instead rely on the help of Meghan’s mother," royal reporter Katie Nicholl wrote. It's a similar move to Kate Middleton and Prince William as the couple opted against hiring a nanny for the first few months after welcoming oldest son Prince George in 2013, instead asking Kate's mother Carole Middleton to move in to their mansion in Norfolk.

Since George was seven months old, they have worked with Spanish nanny Maria Borrallo who works closely with the family, attending family events that require royal schmoozing.

Online Editors