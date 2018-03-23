Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touch down in Northern Ireland in surprise visit

The couple, who are due to wed on May 19, landed in Northern Ireland today and will be embarking on a day long tour of Belfast and Lisburn, in similar fashion to Kate Middleton and Prince Wililam who visited Belfast together before their 2011 wedding. Details of the couple's trip were kept under wraps until this morning.

Meghan opted for a high waisted olive green midi skirt, white blouse and and camel accessories, flanked by her fiancé as they landed this morning, getting straight to business. First on the agenda was a visit to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, where they attended an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space.

Next up is a trip to The Crown Liquor Saloon in Belfast where they will meet lounge staff, and local comedians and musicians. later in the day, they'll take in a tour of the Titanic Belfast exhibition, which is one of Northern Ireland's most prominent - and lucrative - tourist attractions.