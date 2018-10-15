Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'shared baby news with royal family at Princess Eugenie's wedding'

Good news travels fast as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have learned since sharing that they're expecting their first child together.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly announced this morning their baby news, but senior members of the royal family were told in person on Saturday at Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding. The newlyweds, who exchanged vows at the same spot as Eugenie back in May, told select guests at the ceremony, including Kate Middleton and Prince William.

While there are no hard and fast rules about making grand gestures and announcements during someone else's wedding, it's generally considered an etiquette no-no. However, the couple were under time constraints as Meghan has reportedly began to show and their secret would be out this week at the beginning of their hectic tour in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

On landing in Sydney yesterday, Meghan carefully covered her stomach with a binder and at Saturday's wedding, her loose Givenchy coat sent the rumour mill into overdrive that she was in fact covering a baby bump and eager royal watchers were right.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex take their seats ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As for the baby's title, they won't be given the prince or princess moniker due to sticky rules about titles and the lines of succession within the royal family. The child would be seventh in line to the British throne, after Harry, and they would be given the title 'Earl of Dumbarton' if a boy and Lady Mountbatten-Windsor if a girl, according to the Daily Mail.

Meghan's mother Doria, who now divides her time between Los Angeles and London, released a statement via the palace expressing her delight at becoming a first-time grandmother.

"Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2L), Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Online Editors