Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make first appearance since honeymoon alongside Kate Middleton: see all the pictures

The couple enjoyed two weeks of marital bliss in a top secret location, believed to be Kenya, and it was back to business straight away as they will be playing a key role in today's Trooping The Colour celebrations. Meghan and Harry were given their own carriage as they made their way from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade ahead of the ceremony, in honour of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's birthday.

Kate Middleton, who welcomed son Prince Louis in April, made an appearance alongside Camilla, wearing a dove grey hat and coat dress. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, has adopted a distinctly more royal style in a blush pink Philip Treacy hat and off the shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera.

British royal watchers have lined the streets in their thousands to cheer on their monarch and later today will be an RAF fly-past, watched by members of the royal family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It's usually at this time of year that Prince George and Princess Charlotte make an appearance, but with Kate and husband Prince William's concerted efforts to protect them from over-exposure, it hasn't yet been confirmed whether or not they will be making an appearance after already taking centre stage at last month's wedding.