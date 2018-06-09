Style Celebrity News

Saturday 9 June 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make first appearance since honeymoon alongside Kate Middleton: see all the pictures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, left, and Kate Middleton, right, during the Trooping The Colour
The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on Horse Guards Parade, central London, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
The Duchess of Cornwall (left) and the Duchess of Cambridge leave Buckingham Palace, central London on their way to Horse Guards Parade, ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London, Britain, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, travel in a carriage to Horseguards parade ahead of the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 9, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travel in a carriage to Horseguards parade ahead of the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 9, 2018
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at The Royal Horseguards during Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at The Royal Horseguards during Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Caitlin McBride

Newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their first public appearance since returning from their honeymoon on Thursday.

The couple enjoyed two weeks of marital bliss in a top secret location, believed to be Kenya, and it was back to business straight away as they will be playing a key role in today's Trooping The Colour celebrations. Meghan and Harry were given their own carriage as they made their way from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade ahead of the ceremony, in honour of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's birthday.

Kate Middleton, who welcomed son Prince Louis in April, made an appearance alongside Camilla, wearing a dove grey hat and coat dress. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, has adopted a distinctly more royal style in a blush pink Philip Treacy hat and off the shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera.

British royal watchers have lined the streets in their thousands to cheer on their monarch and later today will be an RAF fly-past, watched by members of the royal family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It's usually at this time  of year that Prince George and Princess Charlotte make an appearance, but with Kate and husband Prince William's concerted efforts to protect them from over-exposure, it hasn't yet been confirmed whether or not they will be making an appearance after already taking centre stage at last month's wedding.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England

This will also mark the closest thing we'll get to a balcony kiss from Meghan and Harry.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at The Royal Horseguards during Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at The Royal Horseguards during Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 9, 2018 in London, England
The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on Horse Guards Parade, central London, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on Horse Guards Parade, central London, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday

