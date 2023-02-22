| 6.2°C Dublin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break silence on ‘nonsense’ South Park lawsuit claims

The ‘South Park’ episode appeared to mock the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pic: Reuters. Expand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pic: Reuters.

Meredith Clark

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence amid reports they are suing the creators of South Park over a recent episode that took aim at the royal couple.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dismissed claims that the pair are pursuing legal action over the episode. “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports,” the spokesperson told People.

