Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton find it 'challenging' to be publicly pitted against each other

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton find it "challenging" that they are pitted against each other in the eyes of the public.

Last year, rumours persisted that the duchesses had a falling out which was causing tension within the British royal family, but it eventually came to light that the issues were between their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, something which Harry confirmed when he said that they were on "different paths".

Since returning from her maternity leave in September, Meghan has taken a more direct approach in combating the negative narrative built around her. A recent profile in People magazine, which previously ran a spread featuring five of her closest friends lifting the lid on her private pain, has a new story documenting her frustration at the sexist nature of much of the Meghan vs Kate coverage.

"Meghan is very aware that Kate will be queen; their roles are very clear," an insider told People. "What's challenging is when they are pitted against each other. That's been challenging to both of them. Meghan has her life, Kate has hers."

The source explains that Meghan is "very aware that Kate will be queen" and understands her role within the family, but noted that they are approaching their functions from different life experiences: Meghan was a "fully formed person" before beginning her relationship with Harry in 2016, whereas Kate was "groomed" for the position, meeting William as a teenager at university.

The Sussexes are taking time to re-strategise their next moves, which includes an impending lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for printing what they say are fabricated stories and for alleged breach of copyright. They have just begun a six-week break, where they will be Stateside to catch up with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and allow her bonding time with six-month-old Archie.

They reportedly intend on spending Thanksgiving and Christmas in Los Angeles, declining Queen Elizabeth's open invite to Sandringham on Christmas Day. Meghan and Harry spent the first two Christmases with the rest of the senior royals in the UK, but have adopted a similar approach to William and Kate, who alternate the holidays between families.

"William and Kate toe the line, maybe because they have to, but Harry and Meghan are saying no," the insider added.

It has also been revealed that their ITV documentary has done little to bolster their standing with the family and "nothing has changed" between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals, after Meghan revealed she was "not okay" with life as a new mother in the public eye.

They don't speak, no one is checking in, no one is texting," People wrote.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has said she can "definitely empathise" with the couple, who are in the middle of their war against the media; the British tabloids in particular.

"I think everyone has their own journey. I think their journey is extremely personal, with - you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi," she said in an interview with Australia's The Sunday Project.

“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place. I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it."

