Saturday 22 December 2018

Meghan Markle and Harry will exchange gifts with Kate and William and their three children on Christmas Eve

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend Christmas in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to spend their first Christmas as a married couple with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at Sandringham.

They will take part in various royal traditions like going to the church service on Christmas Day before heading back to Sandringham House for their traditional meal.

Guests are expected to arrive on Christmas Eve and they will exchange gifts on that day with the other attendees including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.

Meanwhile, Meghan's mother reportedly rejected an invitation to spend Christmas Day with the royal family. Doria Ragland - who is based in Los Angeles - was offered the opportunity to spend the day alongside her beloved daughter and her husband Prince Harry, as well as the other royals, but she has instead opted to remain in the US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who are preparing for the arrival of their first child in 2019 - are set to join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Historically, it's rare that non-family members spend Christmas with the royals, with Meghan's appearance during last year's festivities being a notable exception. And in contrast, the Duchess of Cambridge never spent Christmas with the royals until after her marriage in 2011.

