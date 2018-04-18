Meghan Markle adds some edge in €1,600 pinstripe dress for London event with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is continuing her independent style streak, today choosing an edgy workwear look for an appearance in London with her fiancé Prince Harry.
Since announcing their engagement last November, Meghan has been a fixture by Harry's side at appearances and all eyes were on the royal bride-to-be at a reception for the Commonwealth, meeting with youth delegates taking part in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
It was her pinstripe 'Audrey Midi Dress' by Altazurra that stole the show, not to mention its eye-watering €1,600 price tag, and she accessorised with her preferred handbag style, a crossbody piece by Orton. It's a markedly less formal approach to daywear than her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton and established royals, who prefer clutches and flesh coloured tights.
Over her shoulders, she draped a black 'Dimmer' blazer by Camilla and Marc and a pair of black strappy heels by Jimmy Choo founder Tarama Mellon's eponymous label.
Earlier this week, at the opening of the CHOGM youth forum, Harry said he was thrilled to be working on the even with his other half.
"In my new role, I will work to support the Queen, my father the Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today," he said.
"I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in."
Online Editors
Related Content
- Caitlin McBride: Meghan Markle is still a complete mystery - Harry should have seen this backlash coming
- Meghan Markle: The all-new Duchess of Connaught? What will they make of it west of the Shannon?
- Kirsty Blake Knox: Eight completely frivolous facts about the royal wedding
- Feminist author Germaine Greer on Meghan Markle: 'I think she'll bolt - she's bolted before'