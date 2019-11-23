Meghan left aghast by Prince Andrew's description of sex as 'positive act' for men

The Duke of York denied Virginia Roberts Giuffre's claims that they had a number of sexual encounters, telling the BBC that he would have recalled it if they had, because sex for a man was a "positive act".

Andrew's explanation is understood to have left Ms Markle, who has championed the cause of female victims of violence, and her team feeling uncomfortable.

The problems for the British prince over his relationship with disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein continued to mount last night after he was thrown out of an organisation he tried to cling on to following his removal from public duties. A day after it was revealed he was trying to remain at the helm of Pitch@Palace, a company run from Buckingham Palace that allows him to take a cut of tech investment deals, the prince was forced into an about-turn.

A source said the company was being rebranded and dropping "@Palace" from its title, while a clause giving the prince 2pc of investment deals it helped to put together was removed.

The source added that Andrew was being told to stay away from the organisation which he founded in 2014 and over which he had "significant control".

In a further humiliation, he has also been ordered to move his private office out of Buckingham Palace.

Andrew is understood to be braced for a request to give evidence to the FBI over what he knew about Epstein's sex ring. He has denied all knowledge.

The latest charity to ditch the prince is the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Its board yesterday decided to part company "with immediate effect".

Barclays, meanwhile, said it was pulling its funding from Pitch@Palace.

The prince also resigned as the patron of the English National Ballet "with immediate effect".

The many outstanding questions about how to deal with Andrew left palace aides and charity directors in a muddle yesterday, with briefings changing by the hour and many admitting they were confused about exactly what was going on.

One source revealed Pitch directors had been trying to work out if another senior member of the royal family would take on the project, but nothing appeared forthcoming.

"What exactly are you sponsoring if the royal part is removed?" they said.

The BBC also confirmed that it was broadcasting a fresh interview with Ms Giuffre, the prince's chief accuser, on its 'Panorama' programme.

A source close to Meghan Markle's team said of Andrew's BBC 'Newsnight' interview: "The interview left everyone watching it wanting to curl under a table. It just got worse and worse and worse."

Meghan, formerly an actress, is champion of a series of causes that are the antithesis of everything the Epstein scandal represents.

In the 'Newsnight' interview, Emily Maitlis asked Andrew if he had ever had sex with Ms Giuffre or "any young woman trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein".

He replied: "No and without putting too fine a point on it, if you're a man it is a positive act to have sex with somebody. You have to take some sort of positive action and so therefore if you try to forget it's very difficult to try and forget a positive action and I do not remember anything."

Harriet Wistrich, a lawyer at the Centre for Women's Justice, said yesterday: "This clearly suggests a very sexist, stereotypical view of sex as something men do to women. It also makes no sense as to why it would be more likely you would remember it. The whole sentence - and interview - has no authenticity about it."

Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat leader, has complained that aspects of the prince's language were "very difficult" to hear.

"It would suggest for a woman it is not a positive act," she said.

"Actually, it's a positive act for anybody, man or woman to have sex, because if it's not a positive act, then there is not that consent, and that's rape."

Andrew's travails continued last night when he was finally forced to sever ties with the Pitch@Palace initiative, having desperately tried to cling on to the project for several days.

He had refused to step back from the 'Dragons Den'-style set-up - founded at Buckingham Palace in 2014 - despite being ordered by the queen to withdraw from public duties.

But after it was revealed its contracts contained a clause allowing him to make money out of tech deals, the board of directors concluded that he would have to step down.

It came as key sponsors, many of whom had already severed ties with Pitch@Palace, warned that Andrew's ongoing association with the project was simply not tenable.

Many, including Barclays, were said to be furious that he had refused to resign.

He had stubbornly refused to give up that part of his life - even planning on travelling to Bahrain this weekend for an event before it was hastily cancelled at the last minute.

Irish Independent