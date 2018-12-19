Meghan, Kate, George and Charlotte make their way to Buckingham Palace for annual Christmas lunch

It's not every week you get two Kate Middleton-casually-driving-in-her-Range-Rover-shots into Buckingham Palace, but it is Christmas week and miracles clearly do happen.

Britain's highest ranking royals made their way to Buckingham Palace today for Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas lunch, a scene from which we get very little insight except for a quick glance at the duchesses and co making their way through the gates. It will also be the first time (that we know of) Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will be at the same family event since rumours of a rift between them became so public.

The Duchess of Sussex, who made her first appearance in some time yesterday, beamed in black lace, wearing a pair of diamond earrings, while her husband drove. Similarly, Kate hopped into the passenger seat in a pink dress, while William took the wheel and five-year-old son Prince George appeared in the backseat next to his sister Princess Charlotte (three) and their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Princess Beatrice was snapped in a check coat from River Island and Sophie, Countess of Wessex adopted a more casual approach as she and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor also made their way to the event.

The Duchess of Cambridge arriving for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London

Meanwhile, a new report in PEOPLE magazine includes quotes from an insider who says that Meghan and Harry's 2019 move to Frogmore House will be the best thing to allow any tensions to heal.

“[The move] will be the best thing for all of them,” a family friend told the magazine. “Like Meghan and Kate, Harry and William have totally different roles. But the brothers will always come together because they are Diana’s sons.”

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge arriving for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London

“Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives," another source said. "If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact.”

An ordinary woman is not going to get to become a princess,” says the palace insider. “There is a necessary strength of character and ambition and single-mindedness. It takes someone really strong. That is Kate and Meghan.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London

