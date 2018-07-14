Meghan and Kate make stylish first solo joint public appearance at Wimbledon

Meghan Markle has joined sister-in-law Kate Middleton for her first solo public appearance without Prince Harry to attend Wimbledon on Saturday.

Meghan Markle has joined sister-in-law Kate Middleton for her first solo public appearance without Prince Harry to attend Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex will be cheering on her friend Serena Williams as she faces off against Angelique Kerber, from Germany, in the women's final later today.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Meghan (36) and Serena (36) have long been friends and the tennis star, who gave birth to her first baby last year, attended Meghan and Harry's wedding May.

Two weeks ago Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot.

The duchesses are seated together in the Royal box on Centre Court where they're taking in the men's semi-final with Serbia's Novak Djokovic playing against Spain's Rafael Nadal.

Meghan wears a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt with wide-leg white trousers while Kate wore a white polkadot dress with her trademark nude pointed courts.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) take their seats in the Royal box on Centre Court before watching Serbia's Novak Djokovic play against Spain's Rafael Nadal during the continuation of their men's singles semi-final match on the twelfth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Elle reports that Meghan chose Ralph Lauren because when she attended Wimbledon two years ago it was as a guest of Ralph Lauren and that it was the brand's PR Violet von Westenholz who set her up with Prince Harry.

Before they took their seats they chatted to former female tennis champions and met the ball girls and boys who are working on the day.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Emma Watson attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Actress Emma Watson was also spotted sitting courtside today.

Read more: Meghan Markle displays flawless tour de couture during Dublin visit - but where were the Irish designers?

Did Meghan Markle dazzle us like Grace Kelly, the last American princess to visit Ireland?

Online Editors