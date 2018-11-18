Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton cut stylish figures at the Royal Foundation Dinner at Victoria House in London.

Meghan and Kate look stunning on double date with princes at Royal Foundation Dinner

Accompanied by their other halves, Prince Harry and Prince William, they were entertained by British singer Tom Walker, who shared a snap of himself with Kate and William.

"I had the absolute honour of performing for and meeting The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the annual @kensingtonroyal #RoyalFoundation dinner," he wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks to the talented @thatsingingbird from @wearefulleffect for joining me for my last song."

Kate was stunning in a pillar box red Preen dress, which she recycled having first worn it in 2016. She also has the dress in black.

A pregnant Meghan housed her blossoming bump in a beautiful midnight blue, strapless Roland Mouret Aldrich midi dress.

The dinner came just one day after they attended Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace.

