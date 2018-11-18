Style Celebrity News

Sunday 18 November 2018

Meghan and Kate look stunning on double date with princes at Royal Foundation Dinner

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018. Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex watch Spain's Rafael Nadal continue his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic, which was suspended yesterday, after running late. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018. Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex watch Spain's Rafael Nadal continue his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic, which was suspended yesterday, after running late. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton cut stylish figures at the Royal Foundation Dinner at Victoria House in London.

Accompanied by their other halves, Prince Harry and Prince William, they were entertained by British singer Tom Walker, who shared a snap of himself with Kate and William.

"I had the absolute honour of performing for and meeting The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the annual @kensingtonroyal #RoyalFoundation dinner," he wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks to the talented @thatsingingbird from @wearefulleffect for joining me for my last song."

Kate was stunning in a pillar box red Preen dress, which she recycled having first worn it in 2016.  She also has the dress in black.

A pregnant Meghan housed her blossoming bump in a beautiful midnight blue, strapless Roland Mouret Aldrich midi dress.

The dinner came just one day after they attended Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace.

Read more: Meghan and Kate lead European royalty at Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles's lavish 70th birthday bash

What regal looks like now: the anatomy of Prince Charles' birthday portrait  

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section