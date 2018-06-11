Meghan and Harry's Irish visit expected to land on Friday 13th

PRINCE Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expected to visit Ireland in the middle of next month - very likely around Friday, July 13.

PRINCE Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expected to visit Ireland in the middle of next month - very likely around Friday, July 13.

Preparations are continuing for the royal couple to visit less than two months after their wedding on May 19.

Sources say they are likely to take part in a series of engagements over the course of two days. It will be a second royal visit of the summer, as Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are expected in Cork later this week for a three-day visit, which will also include trips to Kerry.

However, sources say the younger royals are "urbanites" who are likely to base themselves in the capital. Since being unveiled as a royal bride-to-be, Meghan has accompanied Harry on a string of public outings.

A source said it was not yet clear whether there would be any opportunities for public "meet and greets". Officials hope the publicity around the visits may prove helpful in Anglo-Irish relations, at a time when Brexit has created a considerable strain between the two governments. The British Embassy has remained tight-lipped about arrangements.

Details of royal trips are generally kept very quiet until shortly before the event due to security concerns. Harry has never visited Ireland before, but Meghan spent time here as an ambassador for the One Young World summit in 2014.

The itinerary for their visit in mid-July is now being advanced. At present it appears likely they will stay for only one night.

It comes as Harry's sister-in-law - Kate Middleton - enjoyed a day in the sunshine with her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as her husband Prince William took part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, in Westonbirt, Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

This country has become a favourite destination for Charles and his wife Camilla in recent years. They are expected to touch down at Cork Airport on Thursday.

It is understood they will visit the English Market, the historic naval base at Haulbowline, and the National Maritime College of Ireland. The couple are also due to visit the Lakes of Killarney and Muckross House, and also Daniel O'Connell's house, at Derrynane, near Caherdaniel.

Security will be tight and all Garda leave in the south-west is understood to be cancelled.

Herald