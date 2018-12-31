Meghan and Harry staying 'closer to home' with a quiet New Year's celebration

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ringing in the New Year for the last time just the two of them.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex have planned a low-key celebration at either Sandringham Estate, where Queen Elizabeth resides during the holidays, or at home in Kensington Palace, also their last time in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage before moving to Windsor next year. It's a fitting change from last year's festivities in Monaco, where they partied "like tycoons" with close friends, and a signal of their devotion to family life.

After a Christmas spent in the confines of a country manor filled with the rest of the British royal family and amid rumours of a rift between the newylweds and Prince William and Kate Middleton, it's not exactly a surprise that they will be spending New Year's apart, specifically after putting on such a united business-as-usual front for church on Christmas Day.

Kate and William will be holed up in their 10-bedroom estate in Norfolk, Amner Hall, with their three children and the Middleton family, the only opportunity they have to bond over the festive season. It was reported earlier this week that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will no longer be alternating their Christmases, but exclusively spending it with the royals as their roles continue to change in preparation for Prince Charles' eventual ascension to the throne.

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Online Editors