Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering a major move to work in Africa after the birth of their first child, as the duke and his older brother map out their separate working lives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering a major move to work in Africa after the birth of their first child, as the duke and his older brother map out their separate working lives.

Meghan and Harry in talks over move to Africa to take 'bespoke' role

The duke and duchess, who are already president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, have been in discussions with advisers over a "bespoke" international role for the next phase of their work in Britain's royal family.

Planning is in its earliest stages, as the couple await the birth of their first child and the life changes that will bring, with their team considering how they can best make a positive impact in the Commonwealth.

The move will be viewed as both symptom and cause of the recent formal split in the young royal household of Kensington Palace, with Prince William and Harry working increasingly differently amid rumours of a rift.

Growing concerns of a tensions between the two brothers were not aided yesterday by their appearance at St George's Chapel, Windsor, for the Easter Mattins service, where William and Harry did not exchange a word in view of the public.

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: "Any future plans for the duke and duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

A general view of Frogmore Cottage at Frogmore Cottage on April 10, 2019 in Windsor, England

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy in Redvale on October 30, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand

Prince Harry and Meghan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Irish Independent