Meghan and Harry expected to visit bride's father after honeymoon

The 36-year-old actress was left devastated at the weekend when her dad Thomas Markle was unable to walk her down her aisle or be there in person when she became Prince Harry's official wife because he had to undergo heart surgery in the US

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. Photo: AFP/Getty Images Close up of the ring worn by the Duchess of Sussex, which belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

However, the royal couple - who will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - are reportedly planning to visit Thomas once they get back from their honeymoon. Read more: Happy couple to delay honeymoon

Meghan’s dad Thomas reading a book about Britain in what turned out to be a photo staged for photographers

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Meghan and Thomas are both devastated he wasn't able to attend the wedding and have discussed seeing each other soon. "They have been speaking all week, mostly by text. She has been worried about him and checking how he is regularly. Thomas has told other family members he hopes and expects Meghan and Harry to come to see him."

Doria Ragland arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Although he wasn't able to be at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, when the loved-up pair exchanged their vows on Saturday, the 73-year-old retired lighting director did manage to see his daughter in her dress as he watched the event - which was televised around the world - at his friend's house in California. Related: Royal wedding: Inside the exclusive Frogmore House reception with DJ Idris Elba and compère James Corden

Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland

Thomas was initially invited to give the former 'Suits' actress away on her big day but after he was rushed into surgery, he was forced to withdraw from the leading role and Harry's father Prince Charles stepped in so that she didn't walk to the altar alone. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was there at the chapel and even arrived in the car with her daughter ahead of the ceremony, before she got out to take her seat at the front.

NEWLY WEDS: Harry and Meghan emerging from the church yesterday. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock

Aside from Doria, none of Meghan's other relatives were there when she became an official member of the royal family but her friends and former co-stars were.

JUST DON’T BE LATE: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge (centre) arrives with Princess Charlotte (right) and bridesmaids for yesterday’s wedding ceremony (Left-right) Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk down the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire The Prince of Wales and Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, depart from St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Royal wedding The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. Sir Elton John and James Blunt (left) leave St George’s Chapel following the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Chris Jackson/PA) Sir Elton, with his husband David Furnish, chatted to fellow guests including David and Victoria Beckham and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt as they arrived at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle (Danny Lawson/PA) Princess Beatrice arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Princess Eugenie arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA) Princess Charlotte on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Crowds gathered down the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to watch a procession following the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Rick Findler/PA Wire Crowds watch the royal procession (Yui Mok/PA)

Online Editors