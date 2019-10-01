Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their plans to sue a Sunday newspaper over the publication of allegedly "private" letters.

Meghan and Harry are suing the Mail on Sunday over publication of 'private' letters

The Sussexes released a powerful statement in which Harry criticised the negative media coverage his wife has experienced since marrying into the British royal family last May.

Referencing press coverage of his late mother Princess Diana, Harry said his "deepest fear is history repeating itself".

He wrote: "I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex arrives at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 01, 2019

"I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

In a statement released on their website, he announced their intention to sue Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail on Sunday, alleging misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," he wrote.

"There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been. Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper."

Harry has been incredibly protective of his wife in public life, dating back to the early days of their relationship in 2016 in which he released as statement attacking the behaviour of certain outlets, accusing them of racist and sexist coverage.

They are currently in the middle of a royal tour around South Africa, alongside their four-month-old son Archie, and he noted the positive coverage around their visit in comparison to the previous year.

"The positive coverage of the past week from these same publications exposes the double standards of this specific press pack that has vilified her almost daily for the past nine months; they have been able to create lie after lie at her expense simply because she has not been visible while on maternity leave," he added.

"She is the same woman she was a year ago on our wedding day, just as she is the same woman you’ve seen on this Africa tour.

"For these select media this is a game, and one that we have been unwilling to play from the start. I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the Bo Kaap area of Cape Town to mark Heritage Day, a celebration of the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions in South Africa

