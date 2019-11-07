Meghan and Harry are on double duty for Remembrance Day at Westminster Abbey
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry led the tributes at Westminster Abbey today, honouring Britain's fallen soldiers as past of the Remembrance Day commemorations.
Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on double duty as they also released images from a private trip to the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor from Thursday, during which they met with military families for the afternoon. The group meets on a weekly basis and the couple surprised everyone and discussed their baby son Archie's development with other parents.
Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, told Army & You magazine: "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl – she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."
Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry, who are scheduled to reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William on Monday for Remembrance Day alongside other senior members of the royal family, paid their respects to the UK's servicemen and women by planting tiny crosses in the Field of Remembrance.
Harry, a former army captain who served in Afghanistan on two tours, is a devoted to promoting veteran's causes and described his time in the military as among the happiest in his life, and wore his Household Cavalry uniform for the occasion.
Meghan opted for a black and navy combination: a black midi dress underneath a navy wrap teddy coat, black leather Tamara Mellon boots and a Philip Treacy velvet fascinator.
The Sussexes will be making a number of public appearances over the coming days before they prepare to take a six week break from their royal duties, during which time they will head to Los Angeles to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.
"The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time," a source told the Sunday Times.
Today marks their second joint appearance since their controversial documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey in which they spoke candidly about the difficulties facing them amid significant criticism from the public and the British tabloids.
"Look any woman especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn," Meghan said in the programme.
"And especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. And also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."
