Thursday 11 April 2019

Meghan and Harry announce 'personal decision' to keep news of their baby's birth private

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to keep details about the arrangements for the birth of their baby private, Kensington Palace has said.

Meghan and Harry's household said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

"The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

