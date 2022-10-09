Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly delight staff at Dublin vintage shop with surprise visit

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dropped in to Nine Crows in Temple Bar. Photo: Nine Crows/Instagram

Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly popped into a popular vintage shop in Dublin city centre over the weekend.

The couple were spotted checking out the clothes in Nine Crows’ Temple Bar shop ahead of the rock musician’s 3Arena gig on Sunday night.

Speaking to the Sunday World, shop manager Alexandrea Morgan (24) said she was “still in shock” after the celebrity couple’s visit, especially because she’s a “massive fan” of Fox.

“When I woke up this morning, I was like, ‘Did that actually happen?’ You know when you just think something is a dream?

“Camilla, one of the girls that was on shift, had tickets to his gig on Sunday so she was actually playing his music in the shop while they were walking past. He heard it and came in, but they obviously ended up liking the shop because it’s definitely their style,” she said.

“Machine Gun Kelly wanted a t-shirt off one of our mannequins. I wasn’t there when they actually came in, I was about two minutes away, so I came over and helped them get it off.

“One of the girls rang me and said they were in the shop so I just started running over.”

Alexandrea said she was surprised by how “down to earth” the celebrities were and was delighted that they bought some vintage pieces from the shop.

“When I got there, there were still customers in the shop. They didn’t ask anyone to leave or anything.

“I was just in shock. The first thing I said to them was, ‘What are you doing here?’ and they both just laughed.

“They were so normal, but they did have like four of their crew with them, their security were all dressed in black.

“Megan bought a coat from us and Machine Gun Kelly bought a t-shirt, so they spent like €200 in the shop, which was so nice. They didn’t ask for a discount or anything.

“I asked them if I could take a picture of them with the clothes they bought and Megan was like, ‘No, you guys get in it too. You have to be in it!’

“We’re so glad we got in it now because we have it as a memory. They were lovely, so down to earth. What a mad day."

To top off the experience, Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – gave Alexandrea and her co-workers free tickets to his concert on Sunday evening.

“They were delighted with their bits, and he gave us all tickets for his concert. He was so nice. They were both lovely. They were just so, so nice.

“We had heard that they were in Brown Thomas, and that’s to be expected, but the fact that they came into our small little female-owned business and shopped with us, didn’t ask for a discount, were so lovely, and gave us tickets was just so nice.”

Alexandrea also took to TikTok on Saturday to tell her followers about meeting the pair.

“I just met Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox! They were in Nine Crows in Temple Bar,” she said.

The Dubliner was lost for words and could only manage to say “No like, what the f**k? What the f**k!” as she shared a photo of the encounter.

She captioned the video: “Megan Fox looking fresh out of Crumlin in her Nine Crows jacket, OBSESSED”