Meet the new Prince: Kate Middleton and Prince William introduce baby son to the world
Kate Middleton and Prince William have introduced their newborn son to the world.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the new arrival on Monday morning and both mother and baby are doing well, according to Kensington Palace.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited their new baby brother this afternoon, as was the case with George meeting his baby sister in 2015 and William meeting new brother Harry back in 1984.
Less than two hours after giving birth, Kate's personal stylists and glam squad were pictured entering St Mary's Hospital, where she will prepare for the 'big reveal' on the steps of the Lindo Wing, which became a royal tradition established by Princess Diana after William's birth in 1982.
Kensington Palace has chosen to announce any updates through its social media channels in order to make the birth more accessible to royal watchers around the world.
A statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.
"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."
Unlike with Prince George, who was the first grandchild with for both Prince Charles and Carole and Michael Middleton, the grandparents are believed to be staying away from the hospital and will be meeting their new grandson behind the gates of the palace after the public fanfare has ended.
Earlier today, a statement confirmed that Kate was in labour, saying: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.
"The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."
Online Editors
