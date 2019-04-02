'Meet our new baba' - Derval O'Rourke gives birth to second child on Mother's Day

The former world champion (37) and husband Peter O'Leary welcomed their second child - a baby boy named Archie - on Sunday, which she announced on Instagram, writing: "Meet our lovely new Baba. Archie O’Leary arrived on Sunday morning nice & early for Mother’s Day weighing 9 pounds 4."

They also have a three-year-old daughter Dafne together. Earlier this year, she spoke about the way in which she raised her daughter, wanting her to be strong and independently minded.

"Always my hope for her is to be a strong person and happy, that’s a big thing for us. We’re always quite conscious of that. You have to be strong especially as a girl. I was lucky that I had really good people who were really good to me, I was a strong character and they allowed me to be my own mind. I kinda hope she’ll be her own person and strong."️

Online Editors