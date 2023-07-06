Media Minister would not ‘advise’ public on whether to pay licence fee

Media Minister Catherine Martin would not advise people to pay their licence fee, she said (PA/Liam McBurney)

The Minister for Media Catherine Martin said she would not advise anyone on whether they should or should not pay their TV licence fee, but urged people to remember “the good of public-service broadcasting”.

There is a legal obligation to have a TV licence, which costs 160 euro, for having a television in a home or business.

Approximately 85% of revenue from TV licence fees goes to RTE to carry out its public service broadcasting commitments.

A decision on the funding of RTE has been paused in the wake of a scandal surrounding undisclosed payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said RTE has been a very successful public service broadcaster (PA/Liam McBurney)

Speaking to reporters after meeting the incoming director-general of the broadcaster, Ms Martin said she was aware of anecdotes of people claiming they would forego the annual payment as a result of the controversy, adding that this was “of concern”.

Asked if she would urge people to continue to pay their TV licences, the Green Party minister said: “I’m not going to advise anyone. We must remember the good of public service broadcasting, we must remember the staff when people are making these decisions.

“The staff who are hurting, the staff who feel betrayed, the staff who need RTE – it is their job of work and they provide that vital service.”

She said she was open to engaging with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe ahead of the Budget on the matter.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the licence fee was collected in a wasteful way (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking later, her party leader, Eamon Ryan, said he would encourage every household to pay the licence fee.

“It is important. RTE has been a very successful public service broadcaster for the people of this country.”

He said to stop paying would mean the loss of news, current affairs and sport programming.

“That would be really harmful and bad for our country.”

At the same event, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the licence fee is currently being collected in an inefficient or “wasteful” way.

“I’ll certainly be paying the TV licence I always have and will continue to do so. Not just because it’s the law but also because it does fund public service broadcasting.

“I think I can understand people’s frustration but, you know, I don’t want to impose some form of collective punishment on everyone who works in RTE, everyone who works for RTE and a whole, wider sector and industry.”