'Maybe next time I'll brush my hair' - Louise Duffy enjoys low-key baby shower

The countdown is well and truly on for radio presenter Louise Duffy who is set to welcome her first child in the coming weeks.

The Mayo woman was joined by her nearest and dearest over the weekend as she celebrated her baby shower in style.

Louise shared a snap of herself at the party and thanked her friends who organised it for "spoiling her". "Next time I'll arrive on time and maybe brush my hair," she added.

Louise Duffy will go on maternity leave from Today FM next month. Photo: Instagram

Louise has decided not to find out the gender of her baby ahead of giving birth, with both baby boy and baby girl balloons flying in the air for her shower. She has received several well-wishes from friends, with one telling her that she and husband Paul Galvin would be "the most amazing mum and dad".

The radio host managed to keep her pregnancy a secret from fans for several months, before she finally revealed the news earlier this month. She said she would be "taking a little break from [her] radio show next month" and joked that she had a new night shift starting with Paul. Louise and the Kerry footballer have been married for two years now, getting wed in St Tiernan's Church in Crossmolina, Co Mayo, before carrying on the celebrations in Belleek Castle.

Louise recently told how she's the happiest she has ever been right now. "I'm quite enjoying my life now; there's nothing I would change; nothing I would rather I had more of or less of.

Today FM Presenter Louise Duffy and Kerry Footballer Paul Galvin after their wedding ceremony. Photo: Conor McKeown

"I think in my 20s I probably wished I was a different way; I second-guessed myself; probably had more doubts about myself."

The couple both have busy work schedules and use their weekends to catch up, with Louise admitting they only sometimes get to have breakfast together.

Online Editors