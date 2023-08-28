Maya Jama and Stormzy ‘confirm relationship’ as they’re seen holding hands in Greece

Maya Jama and Stormzy appear to have confirmed they are back in a relationship after they were spotted holding hands while holidaying in Greece.

The Love Island host (29) previously dated the 30-year-old British rapper for four years before they split up in 2019.

Last week, they sparked hope among fans that they had rekindled their romance after they shared individual videos and photos of themselves on holiday in what appeared to be a similar location.

On Sunday night, photographs circulating in media reports and social media showed Jama and Stormzy smiling as they held hands and walked in the sunshine on the island of Hydra.

Jama stepped out in a black string bikini top, with a white vest and a white midi-length skirt, a wide-brimmed straw hat and sandals.

Meanwhile, Stormzy appeared beaming in a white vest and white shorts, complete with white trainers.

He carried several shopping bags in his free hand, while the other showed his and Jama’s fingers intertwined.

According to reports, the Vossi Bop rapper has his mother to thank for encouraging him to “make amends with Maya” after he previously spoke about his “mistakes”.

The Sun quoted a source as saying: “Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows Maya is ‘The One’.”

On social media, fans celebrated the couple, with many expressing how happy they were for the couple to have seemingly rekindled their romance.

“I’m irrationally happy that they’re back together. it’s not even any of my business but it’s iconic,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another commented on Stormzy’s expression in the images and said: “He looks so happy. Practically skipping down the street. I love love.”

A third added: “This is the highlight of the year. Look how gassed up he is!!! Power couple!!!”

Last October, Stormzy reflected on his breakup from Jama and described it as “the biggest loss you can have”.

Speaking to Louis Theroux on the presenter’s series Interviews, Stormzy said that breakup was “probably the biggest catalyst” for his growth as a person.

“It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you,” he continued.

“That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.”

The award-winning artist added that he had made “mistakes” and said: “I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman.”

Jama has also spoken publicly about the breakup and told British Vogue earlier this year that neither she nor Stormzy had realised the cultural “importance” of their relationship when it ended.

“None of us really knew the level of importance it held to a certain group of people, us being together,” she told the magazine.

“We were both super ambitious. We were both from similar upbringings and we were both just little grafters that have made something good of ourselves.

“It was lovely when it was lovely, and then you move.”

Neither Stormzy nor Jama have publicly addressed the speculation that they are back together.

They first met in October 2014 at the Red Bull Culture Clash festival and started dating the following year.

Jama appeared in Stormzy’s music videos for his tracks Birthday Girl and Big For Your Boots.