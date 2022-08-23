Maura Higgins tipped to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host

Maura Higgins is hotly tipped to host the next series of Love Island after host Laura Whitmore's shock decision to step down from the role.

The Bray native revealed last night that she would not be returning to the dating show next year.

She took over as host from the late Caroline Flack during the first ever Winter Love Island in 2020 and later went on to present series 7 and 8.

In an Instagram statement, the 37-year-old said: “I won't be hosting the next series of Love Island.

“There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format including the flyin g back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud, Caroline.”

Following the unexpected news, a leading bookmaker has seen a host of punters place their bets on who they think will take over from Laura next season.

According to MyBettingSites, Longford lady Maura Higgins, who was a Love Island finalist in 2019, is one of the bookies favourite to host the show at 5/1.

Reigning champion Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who was crowned the winner of Love Island 2022 with her partner David Sanclimenti, is tipped at 9/1, while 2019 winner Amber Gill has been backed at 10/1.

The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack is popular among punters at 5/1 to land the gig, with Maya Jama is also in the running at 7/1.

Video of the Day

Other famous faces tipped to take over from Laura include her husband and the show’s narrator Iain Stirling (12/1), Holly Willoughby (16/1), radio presenter Alice Levine (6/1), as well as ex Islanders Chris Hughes (16/1), Chloe Burrows (20/1), and Dani Dyer (25/1).