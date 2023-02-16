| 10.2°C Dublin

Maura Higgins swaps long hair for ‘stunning’ new bob

The Love Islander has undergone a hair transformation that has shocked fans.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Maura Higgins attends the &quot;Creed III&quot; European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) Expand
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Maura Higgins attends the &quot;Creed III&quot; European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) Expand
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Maura Higgins attends the European Premiere of Creed III at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.) Expand
Maura took to Instagram to share her new hairstyle with fans. Expand

Maeve McTaggart

Maura Higgins has swapped her long locks for a bob that has shocked fans.

The Longford reality star debuted her new look on the red carpet last night, posting snaps that show her new style.

