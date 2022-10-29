Maura Higgins sizzles as Christina Aguilera on Halloween night out

Higgins channelled her inner Pretty Woman last year

LOVE Island star Maura Higgins transformed into Christina Aguilera for last night’s Halloween celebrations.

It is the second time in three years that the Longford babe chose the ‘Dirrty’ singer as her fancy dress inspiration.

The 28-year-old, who shot to fame on the Virgin Media show in 2019, this time took inspiration from the singer’s look in the video of her 2001 hit Lady Marmalade.

Expand Close Maura got Dirrty back in 2020 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maura got Dirrty back in 2020

Maura channelled her inner Christina in a silk bandeau bodysuit, matching gloves, black glitzy bottoms and stockings.

Maura completed the sexy look with blonde curly hair extensions, just like how Christina wore her hair in the video. She captioned the sexy pic on Instagram: “Lady Mauralade❤️.”

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge commented: “Maura you killed this ”, while best pal Molly-Mae Hague added: “Wasn’t ready.”

Maura is no stranger to stepping out in revealing fancy dress outfits having once attended a high profile bash dressed as Julia Roberts’ character from Pretty Woman.

Expand Close Higgins channelled her inner Pretty Woman last year / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Higgins channelled her inner Pretty Woman last year