Maura Higgins shares note Italian boyfriend left to wish his ‘princess’ a good day

Maura Higgins has revealed how her beau Giovanni Pernice left this lovely note for her to wish his “princess” a good day.

The Love Island star shared the picture of the note on Instagram in which her Italian boyfriend has written, “Have a good day princess! I love you so much.”

The dancer adds the words, “Ti amo di più,” which is Italian for “I love you the most."

Giovanni (31) and Maura (30) who confirmed their romance in July, just weeks after they started dating, have recently rubbished claims that their relationship was in trouble because of the so-called “Strictly curse”.

The supposed curse refers to some contestants who end up finding romance with fellow participants despite being already in relationships.

Maura recently reshared an article on Twitter in which a source claimed she “isn’t bothered” by the curse because she trusts “big flirt” Giovanni.

Slamming the report, the Longford native wrote: 'Another weekend brings another story full of rubbish!! What will it be next week guys.

And in an interview with Hello! magazine Giovanni said he doesn’t believe such a curse exists.

He said: “Maura is absolutely fine, in the sense that it’s not a curse, I’m going to dance with my celeb, and she will be supporting me all the way.

“Realistically, if you’re happy in your relationship there is no reason for the curse. If you’re happy with your wife or with your husband, you wouldn’t go on Strictly to cheat.

“I always answer the same thing; you can have a curse anywhere, if you go to the office, you can have a curse with a person that’s working with you.

“It’s not a ‘Strictly Curse’, it’s something that if you’re single, if your partner’s single and you end up liking each other, there is nothing wrong with that."

Giovanni added: “Maura is beautiful, funny, and she’s a very loyal person. We get along very well, we’re just enjoying getting to know each other.”