Maura Higgins says ‘predatory’ man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her towards his car after television awards

Maura Higgins earlier in the evening at the National Television Awards in London. PA

Maura Higgins said she would never leave a venue alone after she alleges a “predatory” man grabbed her arm and pulled her towards a car.

The Love Island star has shared an image of the moment it took place, where a man wearing a black T-shirt and jeans can be seen pulling her arm.

She also shared a photo where she is shown lifting up her arm to break free from the man.

The photos were taken after Maura left an afterparty at French restaurant Bagatelle in Mayfair, London, at 3am following the National Television Awards (NTAs).

The Glow Up Ireland host said she was smiling in the pictures when the “completely inappropriate behaviour” occurred as she didn’t want to be wrongly portrayed in the media.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, she wrote: “For people that think this does not happen...I can assure you it does!

"This guy that I have never met in my life grabbed hold of my arm and tried to pull me backwards towards his car...I am smiling and the reason being is because pictures can be portrayed very differently ie. if I was to shout in anger at this guy, the headline might have been ‘Maura gets violent after a night out,’ it’s more of an opportunity for clickbait.

“Luckily I had two girls walk with me to my car and I would NEVER leave a venue alone at night because of this reason.

“It’s actively predatory, repeatedly violating women’s personal space and boundaries.

“His behaviour is completely inappropriate and it’s crucial that we address the issue of street harassment.”

The 30-year-old attended the awards with her boyfriend Giovanni Pernice (31) in a gold crop-top and matching long skirt.

Maura announced that she and the Strictly Come Dancing pro was official in July after posting loved-up photos on Instagram.