Maura Higgins rocks out at Harry Styles’ sold out Wembley show

Maura Higgins and pal Sophia Laura were in flying form as they rocked out at Harry Styles’ sold-out Wembley show on Friday.

Both girls dressed for the occasion with feather boas, a style staple of Harry fans, as they watched the gig from some spectacular seats in the iconic stadium’s top-notch boxes.

Sharing a number of short clips to her Instagram stories, the former Love Islander appears in a white cropped top and ripped jeans, while she and Sophia giggle through the gig and sing along to the Watermelon Sugar singer’s hits.

Maura who was able to snap up tickets to the hottest gig in town, captioned her post: “Do it in Styles” while adding to her story: “Closed my eyes and imagined Freddie Mercury on stage.”

Maura’s friends and fans went to the comments section to declare: “Looking fabulous ladies. It looked like a brilliant fun night Maura.”

Maura and Sophia

Another added: “Looked like a good night all round.” While someone wrote: “When Maura met Harry.”

Styles was performing the final of his four Wembley Stadium gigs on Friday night as his Love On Tour run nears its end after over two years on the road.

Last weekend saw the former One Direction star become the first person to play Slane Castle in four years as he entertained 80,000 fans.

Earlier this week it emerged that the latest Love Island bombshell is best friends with former contestant Maura.

Business owner Leah Taylor (27), who made her way into the villa alongside dental nurse Charlotte Sumner, is a good pal of Maura’s, who remains Love Island royalty to this day after treating viewers to a summer of laughs back in 2019.

Speaking ahead of the show, the Manchester beauty revealed how the Longford lady helped her to prep before her big Love Island entrance.

“My favourite thing I’ve ever watched is Maura Higgins’ Best Bits (video compilation), she’s one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn’t stop laughing, she’s hilarious.”

And after Leah was announced as a bombshell, Maura (32) excitedly took to Instagram to show her support for her friend.

Posting to her Instagram story, she wrote: “SCREEEEMMMIINNNGGG!!!!! (sic) FINALLY”.

She then shared a black-and-white video of her hugging Leah before she left for the villa.

Captioning the cute clip, she wrote: “The last goodbye. Go smash it my girl,” adding a white heart emoji and tagging Leah in the post. Speaking to ITV about deciding to go on Love Island, Leah said: “I’ve realised through past experiences exactly what I want in life when it comes to love.

“I’m ready to find it now and I’m not going to wait around. I’ve figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high.”

“I think I will bring lots of fun, positive vibes, good advice and hopefully all the love that I’m ready to give to the right guy.

“I would say I honestly have so much love to give and being in love is the best thing you can ever experience.

“I’m ready for everything that comes with it and the hardships you have to go through in order to make that commitment and find the one,” she added.