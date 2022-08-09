Maura Higgins reveals she was sexually assaulted while asleep in a taxi in Ireland

Maura Higgins has revealed that she was sexually assaulted while asleep in a taxi in Ireland.

The 31-year-old recalled details of the horrific event on her Instagram stories as she took part in a Q&A with fans as she enjoyed a summer stroll in a local park.

Speaking to her 3.5 million followers, Maura, who shot to fame on Love Island 2019, answered a question box which asked: “Your worst encounter with a man?”

Revealing the experience Maura said: “So would you believe I actually have many, like a few.

“The worst one I’ve never ever, ever opened up to any of you about, and I don’t even think I’m ready yet. It was like probably one of the scariest things that’s ever happened to me.”

She continued: “Yeah I had an incident with a taxi driver before a long time ago in Ireland and silly me, I fell asleep.

“I probably told you this story. I don’t really know if I have.

“I fell asleep. My friends were dropped off before me, and I was being dropped off alone because I lived on my own at the time.

“And I woke up and his hand was right up my skirt.

“Honestly, I sobered up so quickly. I memorised his taxi number so quick. And I still remembered the next day."

Higgins didn’t elaborate on what happened afterwards.