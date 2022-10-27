Maura Higgins reveals she had a ‘drunken’ fling with a woman and shares orgasm tips

Maura Higgins has revealed that she spent a “drunken night” with a woman when she was younger.

The Love Island star (31) spoke about the steamy fling on ITV2's Shopping with Keith Lemon, which airs tonight.

In the programme, Maura goes toiletry shopping with the comedian, who grills her about her love life.

He asks: “Have you been with a lady?"

And the Longford lady replies: “I actually have. It was years and years ago and it was just a drunken night thing.”

She then admits: “I am more... man.”

Keith then asks her if she found it different kissing a woman instead of a man, to which Maura answered: “It was but I was very drunk, you know.”

Later on the show, the reality star shares her belief that women need to stop relying on men being “good” in bed and learn how to give themselves an orgasm.

“Most girls I know have never had an orgasm,” she explains.

“But do you know what it is? I don’t think people understand – you actually have to teach yourself how to orgasm, it’s not about how good the man is or whatever, it’s about you as a woman.

“Us women don’t understand how lucky we are, the women that can, do you know what I mean?”

Maura also revealed that she was seriously ill from toxic shock syndrome (TSS) after a tampon was unknowingly stuck inside her for three months.

The Longford native said TSS – which is a rare but life-threatening illness that occurs by bacteria that releases harmful toxins in the body – needs to be discussed more, and women shouldn’t be made to feel ashamed for talking about periods.

“I did have a very bad experience. I’m not a doctor, I don’t know much about that [TSS], but I know you are not meant to leave a tampon inside for more than, I think it’s nine hours, I think that’s the max,” she told Lemon.

“There was a tampon inside me for three months. When the doctor found it, it was stuck to my cervix. And I was so ill. I did not know what was going on.

“There were people that have died from that happening,” she continued.

“Young girls might not have noticed, like you go on a night out, what if you got really drunk and forgot, like, these things actually do happen, and people don’t speak about it.”

The reality TV star said young girls shouldn’t be made to feel ashamed for having a period, adding: “I remember even being in school, I used to get my tampon out the bag, push it up my sleeve and then go to the toilet like that… thinking back, why was I doing that?

“It’s nothing to be ashamed about, that’s why I think it’s an important topic isn’t it?”

It comes after Maura was spotted locking lips with The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex (32) at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night.

The pair were photographed looking cosy and even went home together in a taxi afterwards.

And according to eyewitnesses, Maura’s ex-boyfriend Giovanni Pernice, who was also attending the event at London’s Grosvenor House, was less than impressed with the pair’s flirty behaviour.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional is said to have “stormed off” after seeing Maura and Joey share a kiss.

A source told The Daily Star: “Joey and Maura were walking through the afterparty hand in hand through the sea of celebs in the red room.

“The pair were smiling, but Maura’s ex definitely wasn’t as he walked right past them in a huff.

“The loved-up pair were then standing in the foyer area with their hands entwined talking about how they were getting home.”

However, a rep for Giovanni denied the rumours, saying: “This story is totally untrue. Gio enjoyed his evening celebrating with friends and colleagues. He had a brilliant evening at the Pride of Britain and loved meeting the winners and heroes on the night.”