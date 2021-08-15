Maura Higgins reunites with boyfriend Giovanni Pernice for romantic date night

Maura Higgins has reunited with her boyfriend Giovanni Pernice for a romantic London date night.

The former Love Island star and her Strictly Come Dancing beau had been spending some time apart while Maura filmed her new RTÉ show Glow Up: Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star in Dublin.

Now, the couple have finally reunited after being separated for the last month with a romantic date night at Harry’s Bar in the Marylebone area of London.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Maura posed for a selfie with her dancer boyfriend before sharing some photos from their evening together.

Both Maura and Giovanni looked ever-so-serious as they donned sunglasses for the photo, with the Longford native writing: “The cool kids.”

Maura Higgins and her boyfriend Giovanni

Maura Higgins and her boyfriend Giovanni

Maura posted some photos of the food, which included some spaghetti bolognese, beef carpaccio (her “absolute favourite”), and a deconstructed ice cream dessert.

The love birds sparked dating rumours following Maura’s split from her ex-boyfriend Chris Taylor and confirmed their relationship last month with some romantic Instagram post.

Maura shared a loved-up snap of the couple with the caption “I’m yours” and minutes later, Giovanni also shared a picture of them together, writing: “You’re mine.”

Recently, The Sun revealed that Giovanni had been interested in Maura for quite a while before making a move.

A source said: “They’ve met each other at events in the past and Giovanni has always fancied Maura.

“But it wasn’t until she became single that he made his move. Once they started texting, and then eventually meeting up, things quickly went from there. Maura has spent a couple of days with Gio and been staying with him while he’s on tour.

“But she’s now had to go away with work herself so they face spending a week or two apart which neither of them are looking forward to as they’ve become close really quickly.

“Maura hopes to be reunited with him during the last few dates on his tour,” the insider added.