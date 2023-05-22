Maura Higgins’ new man revealed as Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Craig’s stunt double

The former Love Island star was spotted out and about with a tattooed man at The Chiltern Firehouse in London on Saturday evening.

Maura Higgins’ new man has been unveiled as one of Hollywood’s leading stunt doubles.

The pair left the Marylebone venue together and headed off in a taxi together, with Maura taking care to shield her face from paparazzi.

The Sun has since confirmed the Longford lady’s mystery beau is stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, who has been closely linked to Chris Hemsworth.

The publication revealed how Bobby is based in London and has acted as a stuntman for major movie stars such as Daniel Craig, Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 37-year-old's first gig was being Daniel Craig’s double in Quantam of Solace, but his most “life-changing” role to date was doubling for Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Dark World.

Bobby and Chris sparked up a friendship on set and Chris contracted Bobby to be his stunt double for all future Marvel flicks.

The pair have even launched a fitness app called Centr together, and regularly share photos with each other on social media.

Maura has not gone public with a relationship since her split from Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice in October 2021.

The two stars had a few months of romance together before calling things off amid rumours that Giovanni had been using dating apps while they were together.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, the 32-year-old dated her Love Island co-stars Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor.

Maura was also rumoured to be dating Milton Keynes Dons player Connor Wickham last May, after she raise eyebrows when she jetted off to Paris for a romantic trip with a mystery beau.

However, Maura later revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during an Instagram Q&A.

And she was most recently linked to reality star Joey Essex last October after they were snapped locking lips at London’s Grosvenor House after the Pride of Britain Awards.

In an interview with Heat magazine, the former TOWIE icon spilled the beans on what happened between him and Maura before his publicist hopped in to end the discussion.

“I don’t know! I can’t even remember. I mean all I remember is her tongue being down my throat to be honest!” he said.