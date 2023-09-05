Maura Higgins could be set to return to Love Island as ITV confirms All-Stars show

It has long been rumoured that familiar faces from the show will head back to the villa in South Africa for another chance at finding the one.

Maura Higgins could be set to return to where it all began for her as Love Island stars from past series will get a second shot at romance in the first All Stars outing, ITV has confirmed.

Love Island, currently hosted by Maya Jama, has been a ratings juggernaut for ITV2 but has seen a dip in popularity of late.

The launch of the recent summer series in Majorca was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers in the overnight ratings – more than a million down on the last summer launch.

The series was won by Sammy Root and Jess Harding.

Love Island: All Stars will make its on-screen debut in the new year, with past contestants coupling up as bombshells put relationships to the test.

Mike Spencer, creative director at production company Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions for ITV2, said: “After 10 ratings-busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

“Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

Love Island has been produced all over the world, including hit series in the US and Australia.

Love Island: All Stars will air on ITV2 and ITVX.