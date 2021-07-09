Maura Higgins confirms romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice

Maura Higgins has officially confirmed her romance with Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice.

The Love Island star confirmed the romance rumours on Instagram with a picture of the couple captioned, “I’m yours ❤️”.

Rumours between the couple were sparked last month after the pair started following each other on Instagram, and were said to have both stayed at the same hotel in Cornwall.

Last weekend, they both shared pictures from the Euros Italy v Austria match.

The Italian dancer also shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram, captioning the post, “You’re mine ❤️”.

Ms Higgins previously split with her ex-boyfriend and Love Island star Chris Taylor in April. The pair both starred in Love Island together, leaving the villa as friends and later becoming a couple.

Giovanni has previously dated actress Georgia May Foote, singer Ashley Roberts and Jessica Wright.

