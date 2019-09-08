Maura Higgins and Greg O'Shea party with fans at Dublin hotspot after Late Late Show

Love Island's Greg O'Shea appeared to have gotten over his surprise split with Amber Gill as he hit the town with Maura Higgins after their Late Late Show appearance on Friday night.

The pair let their hair down on a late night session after Amber was a no show and Maura's beau Curtis Pritchard left the TV studios on his own.

Curtis (23), who had said "it's pretty much official" as he looked forward to catching up with Maura (28) in Dublin ahead of her Late Late Show appearance, got into a taxi alone while Maura and Greg shared a cab into town.

Greg paired a dapper grey checked three-piece suit with an open-collared dark blue shirt and dark brown shoes while Maura put on a sensational display in a bright yellow co-ordinated suit which she wore without a shirt to show off a glimpse of her cleavage.

Curtis Pritchard left earlier on in the night to do a PA in night-club. Pics : Mark Doyle

On the show she joked with Ryan Tubridy that she and Curtis were "friends with benefits".

The 28-year-old insisted that they didn't feel they had to rush things and that they were "happy together".

As host Ryan pressed Maura about her relationship status with Curtis, she replied: "Everyone asks me this question."

When Tubridy suggested that it sounded as though she and Curtis were just friends, Maura quipped back saying the two were "friends with benefits".

This sent the audience into a fit of laughter and Maura quickly reassured that she was joking.

She explained: "We are happy together . . . We're not rushing things, and I don't think we have to just because people are saying 'Oh they've not made it official yet.'

"Leave us alone, come on, we'll do it when we want to do it."

Curtis followed Maura onto the RTE stage for a surprise visit and when quizzed about their relationship the 23-year-old dancer would only say their status was "to be confirmed."

He also confirmed that he hadn't yet asked "the question" but hinted that he did have a plan up his sleeve.

Speaking ahead of the show, Curtis said the pair were "taking things slow".

"But whenever we can, whenever we are both in a hotel somewhere," he revealed. "I am pretty much at Maura's anyway but no we are not labelling it as moving in or anything but I spend most of my time there."

Show winner Greg also broke his silence on his split from Amber.

Denying he dumped her over a text message and saying the distance between them, as well as their busy careers, caused the separation, Greg insisted he bore her no ill will.

"So we're mad about each other, what's not to be mad about?" he asked. "She's gorgeous, smart, funny, she's the Queen of Love Island for a reason but you need to be realistic about the situation," he declared.

Instead of flying to Ireland to appear on the RTE show, Amber had a girls' night in with Love Island co-stars Yewande Biala and Anna Vikali, and Anna's sister Mandi.

"Amber is devastated, she thought he was a lovely guy, but he's made his feelings clear over text, which isn't very sensitive," one of her friends said.

"She had a feeling he was going to make decision to end things but only because she'd been hearing things - he hadn't the decency to tell her himself."

