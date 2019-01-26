Friends star Matt LeBlanc has revealed he took a souvenir from the set of the hit sitcom.

Friends star Matt LeBlanc has revealed he took a souvenir from the set of the hit sitcom.

Matt LeBlanc reveals the prop he took from Friends set

LeBlanc shot to fame as Joey Tribbiani, a role he played for 10 years until 2004.

He told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he kept the ball from the football table owned by Joey and his room-mate Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry.

“I have it in my toolbox somewhere. Why it’s in my toolbox, I don’t know,” he said.

LeBlanc which his Friends co-stars (Neil Munns/PA)

He said he also swiped the doodle board which was on the back of their apartment door, and which always had notes on it.

“I clipped that at the end. I couldn’t fit the couch in the car,” he quipped.

But he gave that prop to an electrician who was responsible for writing the messages on the board.

“I stole it and gave it to him, so he’s got it,” he said.

The former Top Gear star said of catching a glimpse of Friends now: “I have a hard time watching it these days because it makes me feel a 100 years old.”

Press Association