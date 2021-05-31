Matt Damon to make Irish homecoming with guest appearance at Dalkey Book Festival

Jessica (9) and Ashleigh Berry (11) met Hollywood actor Matt Damon as he goes for a swim at the Vico in Dalkey last year

Dalkey’s favourite adopted son Matt Damon has been announced as a guest speaker at this year’s Dalkey Book Festival.

The Jason Bourne actor will talk to David McWilliams on Sunday June 20 about lockdown in the fairytale village, his sandwich order from The Country Bake, bags of cans and his love of Ireland.

The actor spent much of early 2020 locked down in the Dublin seaside resort due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and quickly won the hearts of locals.

The Hollywood star was adopted by the village in a matter of days and became a regular at the coffeeshops and the bookshop, as he and his family stayed in the former home of Formula One star Eddie Irvine.





Images of him carrying his togs down the Vico in a SuperValu bag firmly cemented him as the ‘man next door’.

Matt’s extended stay in Dalkey became the talk of the nation and he will relive his romance with Ireland when he joins a stellar cast of speakers at this year's festival including President Michael D. Higgins, international best-selling author Isabel Allende, Professor Brian Cox and exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky to name among others.

Matt will be making his appearance by video link, and the full programme of 23 events, which will be streamed from the Martello Tower, and tickets are available at www.dalkeybookfestival.org.





