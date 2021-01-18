Matt Damon ‘so excited’ to be in new ‘home’ Australia after joining cast of Thor movie

He spent much of the first lockdown in Dublin where he became a huge hit with the locals, but this time around Matt Damon is on the other side of the world after joining the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The 50-year-old actor has arrived in Sydney, Australia where he will quarantine for two weeks before production begins on the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster.

In a statement to local media, Matt said: "I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months.

"Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it."

Damon will join an all-star ensemble including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson and Dave Bautista although his part in the movie has not been disclosed.

The 'Ford v Ferrari' star had a cameo role in the movie's predecessor 'Thor: Ragnarok' as an actor who plays villain Loki in an Asgardian stage play.

The new flick is being directed by Taika Waititi who previously suggested that sparks could fly between Hemsworth's Thor and Portman's returning Jane Foster after declaring that the film is "very romantic".

The 45-year-old filmmaker said: "I think it's going to be really good. We've been writing the script off and on for a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it.

"It is so insane and it's also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I want to make romance. I want to make something that I've never done or cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is set for release in 2022 and Taika explained that he was grateful that the coronavirus pandemic had given him time to perfect the script for the film.

He said: "There are a few positive things I can take away. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed or you don't have as much time as you'd want to have on the script and things like that."

Father-of-four Matt decided to go ahead with plans to come to Ireland last year despite the fact that movie The Last Duel’s shoot here had been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Matt and his family arrived in Ireland in early March and left on May 28 before returning again in August.

The actor arrived just before lockdown in Ireland and managed to pop in to several stores and coffee shops in Dalkey. He was famously pictured with a Supervalu bag when he posed for a snap by the sea with fans.

